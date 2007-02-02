©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Celosia is a

Celosia is an annual flower whose silky blooms get attention wherever they grow with a wide choice of appearance, size, and color.

Description: Celosia offers large flower clusters on top of green or reddish leaves. Colors include yellow, gold, red, pink, orange, and wine. Velvety crested types (cockscomb) are rippled, whereas others are shaped like plumes or spikes. Heights range from 6 to 36 inches; flower size­ is not determined by height.­

How to grow: Grow in rich to average well-drained soil in full sun. Space 6 to 24 inches apart. Outdoors, sow seeds or set out plants during warm weather, after the danger of frost has passed.

Propagation: Start celosia seeds indoors six to eight weeks before outdoor planting time. Seeds germinate in ten days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Use dwarf types in containers and as edgings. Mass tall types in borders or grow them in garden rows for use as cut or dried flowers. To dry, pick before flowers open fully and hang upside down in a cool, dark place.

Related varieties: Amigo Mix has huge crests on dwarf plants. Bombay Pink is a rippled pink and white marvel. Century Fire has big red plumes on 20-inch plants and blooms early.

Scientific name: Celosia argentea

