Coleus, or flame nettle, is a colorful house plant.

The coleus is a brightly colored shrub with square stems and leaves ranging from heart-shaped to deeply fringed. The foliage can be any combination of yellow, pink, orange, red, or green.

This plant loses much of its beauty when it begins to bloom. The blue flowers should therefore be pinched out as soon as noticed. It is best to start a coleus from stem cuttings each spring. It is also easily grown from seed. Coleus can be grown outdoors in full to semi-shade during the summer.

Coleus Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Coleus blumei

Common Names: Coleus, Flame Nettle

Light Requirement for Coleus: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Coleus: Very Moist

Humidity for Coleus: High

Temperature for Coleus: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Coleus: Balanced

Potting Mix for Coleus: All-Purpose

Propagation of Coleus: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Coleus: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Coleus: Easy

