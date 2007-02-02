House Plant: Coleus
The coleus is a brightly colored shrub with square stems and leaves ranging from heart-shaped to deeply fringed. The foliage can be any combination of yellow, pink, orange, red, or green.
This plant loses much of its beauty when it begins to bloom. The blue flowers should therefore be pinched out as soon as noticed. It is best to start a coleus from stem cuttings each spring. It is also easily grown from seed. Coleus can be grown outdoors in full to semi-shade during the summer.
Coleus Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Coleus blumei
Common Names: Coleus, Flame Nettle
Light Requirement for Coleus: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Coleus: Very Moist
Humidity for Coleus: High
Temperature for Coleus: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Coleus: Balanced
Potting Mix for Coleus: All-Purpose
Propagation of Coleus: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Coleus: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Coleus: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
