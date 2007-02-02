Dahlberg Daisy, Golden Fleece

Dahlberg daisy, or golden fleece, is a charming little annual plant with sunny flowers. It is now becoming widely available at garden centers.

Description: Golden fleece bears many golden-yellow, upright flowers measuring a half an inch in diameter. The long, narrow leaves are divided, giving a feathery appearance. Plants grow from 6 to 12 inches high and spread as much as 18 inches.

How to grow: Dahlberg daisies grow well in full sun and well-drained, moderately fertile soil. However, they will also grow and bloom abundantly in poor soil and hot weather. Plant outdoors when the soil is warm and the danger of frost has passed. Space 6 to 12 inches apart.

Propagation: Sow seeds in place when the ground is warm. For earlier bloom, start seeds indoors six to eight weeks prior to planting. Germination takes 8 to 12 days at 60 degrees to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Dahlberg daisy can be planted in rock gardens or in pockets among paving stones or patio blocks. It makes a superb edging for beds and borders and can be used as a ground cover plant for sunny areas. Its reseeding habit makes it ideal for naturalized gardens.

Scientific name: Dyssodia tenuiloba

