Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Trees, Shrubs & Vines

Douglas Fir

by Betty Barr Mackey
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Douglas fir is a See more pictures of trees.

Douglas fir tree, a cone-bearing member of the pine family, is native to western North America. It is favored as a cut Christmas tree in some areas of the country. This pyramid-shaped ornamental tree has winglike branches and a unique, youthful habit in which the upper branches are ascending, while the lower branches descend. It is distinguished from other narrow-leaved evergreens by its scaly, long, pointed terminal buds and curious cones. No other cones of native conifers have persistent scales with conspicuous, protruding, three-pointed, forked bracts. The Douglas fir has flat, blunt needles with two white lines on the underside of the leaf, which are variable in color.

How to grow: This tree needs humid conditions and moist, well-drained acidic to neutral soil. It will not survive arid, thin, infertile soil and dry atmospheric conditions.

Advertisement

Uses: The Douglas fir makes a fine specimen tree and can be used as a screen. It holds its short needles when used as a Christmas tree.

Scientific name: Pseudotsuga menziesii

Want more information? Try these:

  • Fruit Trees. These memorable trees allow sunlight to trickle through to nourish the fruit, and can adorn many a yard.
  • Flowering Trees. Standing along, these trees make a strong visual impact. With strong leaves and vivid flowers, they're interesting all year long.
  • Shade Trees. Towering overhead, shade trees can complement even the biggest house, and define the amount of sunlight that reaches your yard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Evergreen Trees Don't Shed Their Needle-like Leaves

What's That Smell? It's the Dreaded Bradford Pear

How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement