Douglas fir tree, a cone-bearing member of the pine family, is native to western North America. It is favored as a cut Christmas tree in some areas of the country. This pyramid-shaped ornamental tree has winglike branches and a unique, youthful habit in which the upper branches are ascending, while the lower branches descend. It is distinguished from other narrow-leaved evergreens by its scaly, long, pointed terminal buds and curious cones. No other cones of native conifers have persistent scales with conspicuous, protruding, three-pointed, forked bracts. The Douglas fir has flat, blunt needles with two white lines on the underside of the leaf, which are variable in color.

How to grow: This tree needs humid conditions and moist, well-drained acidic to neutral soil. It will not survive arid, thin, infertile soil and dry atmospheric conditions.

Uses: The Douglas fir makes a fine specimen tree and can be used as a screen. It holds its short needles when used as a Christmas tree.

Scientific name: Pseudotsuga menziesii

