Dusty miller is an annual flower that is used for several additional similar, silvery types of plants including Artemisia, Centaurea, and Lychnis.

Description: Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium grows one to two feet tall with finely divided leaflets and white daisy flowers about one and a half inches in diameter. Senecio cineraria is a bushy subshrub that grows to two and a half feet tall with finely divided gray foliage.

How to grow: Dusty millers prefer full sun and ordinary, well-drained soil, though they will grow in lightly shaded areas, too, brightening them with their silver color. Set plants into the garden when the soil has warmed and after the danger of frost has passed. Space eight to ten inches apart.

Propagation: Germinate seeds of Senecio cineraria at 75 degrees to 80 degrees Fahrenheit and those of Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium at 65 degrees to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Germination will take 10 to 15 days. Sow seeds 12 to 14 weeks before planting outside.

Uses: Excellent in containers, they're especially good to use as a bridge between two clashing colors.

Related varieties: Silver Lace has dissected, feathery leaves. Diamond and Silver Dust develop finely divided silvery leaves.

Scientific name: Senecio cineraria, Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium

