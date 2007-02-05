Gaura grows wild from Louisiana to Texas and south to Mexico, which shows that it is tough enough for regions with hot summers. This perennial has delicate pink or white flowers under an inch wide, in big clusters on branched stalks. Stems of the native type are taller, but most hybrids are two to three feet tall.

Perennial Flowers Image Gallery

Advertisement

How to grow: Gauras need full sun in good, deep, well-drained garden soil because the tap root is very long. They are both drought- and heat-resistant. Cut back the stalks if they have mostly finished blooming and look seedy.

Propagation: By division in spring or by seed. Gaura can bloom the first year from seed if it is started in early spring.

Uses: Perfect for both a dry garden and a wild garden, gauras are also very attractive in a formal border. In northern climates, they bloom late in the season and are charming when planted with asters and ornamental grasses.

Scientific name: Gaura lindheimeri

Want more information? Try these:

Perennial Flowers . Fill your garden with beautiful perennial flowers. They are organized by height, soil type, sunlight, and color.

Perennials . There's more to a perennials garden than gorgeous flowers. Learn about all of the perennials that can complete your garden.