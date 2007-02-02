Gazania, Treasure Flower

Gazania, or treasure flower, is a South African annual flower that likes hot, dry summers. Gardeners treasure it for its strangely patterned daisylike flowers.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description: Gazanias grow in rosette form with attractive notched leaves. Flowers rise 8 to 12 inches on short stems. They're white, pink, bronze, red, yellow, and orange with banded markings. Flowers close on cloudy days.

How to grow: Gazanias prefer full sun and moderately fertile but well-drained soil. They don't like heavy soil in hot, humid climates. Plant out as soon as the danger of frost has passed at 8 to 15 inches apart.

Propagation: Sow seeds outdoors after final frost or plant them indoors four to six weeks earlier. Seeds germinate in 15 to 20 days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Cuttings taken in the summer root quickly.

Uses: Plant treasure flowers in the front of beds and borders. Use them as a ground cover in sunny, dry areas or in rock gardens.

Related varieties: Sundance Mixed has multicolored striping and patterning in all colors. Talent Mix has gray foliage and tolerates wind and drought. The Daybreak series includes pink, yellow, orange, red, and white.

Scientific name: Gazania ringens

Want more information? Try these: