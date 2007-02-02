House Plant: Zonal Geranium
Zonal geranium is a well-known garden plant that also makes an excellent flowering plant for the home. It bears thick, succulent branches and fragrant, roundish leaves, sometimes marked with a dark, horseshoe-shaped zone. The flowers are borne in rounded heads and come in shades of red, pink, lavender, white, and purple.
Avoid humid air that can cause black stem rot at the base of the plant. Mildew can be prevented by removing faded flowers and leaves.
Advertisement
Zonal Geranium Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Pelargonium hortorum
Common Name: Zonal Geranium
Light Requirement for Zonal Geranium: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Zonal Geranium: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Zonal Geranium: Average Home
Temperature for Zonal Geranium: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Zonal Geranium: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Zonal Geranium: All-Purpose
Propagation of Zonal Geranium: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Zonal Geranium: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Zonal Geranium: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants: