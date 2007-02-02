Geranium, Zonal

Zonal geranium works well as a house plant with clusters of flowers in several colors.

Zonal geranium is a well-known garden plant that also makes an excellent flowering plant for the home. It bears thick, succulent branches and fragrant, roundish leaves, sometimes marked with a dark, horseshoe-shaped zone. The flowers are borne in rounded heads and come in shades of red, pink, lavender, white, and purple.

Avoid humid air that can cause black stem rot at the base of the plant. Mildew can be prevented by removing faded flowers and leaves.

Zonal Geranium Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Pelargonium hortorum

Common Name: Zonal Geranium

Light Requirement for Zonal Geranium: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Zonal Geranium: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Zonal Geranium: Average Home

Temperature for Zonal Geranium: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Zonal Geranium: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Zonal Geranium: All-Purpose

Propagation of Zonal Geranium: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Zonal Geranium: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Zonal Geranium: Easy

