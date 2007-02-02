Globe amaranth is a tropical annual flower with small, cloverlike, papery flowers that continually bloom throughout summer.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description: Globe amaranth can grow up to two feet with newer, smaller varieties that are bushy dwarfs. The flowers are about an inch in diameter and can be red, purple, magenta, orange, or off-white.

How to grow: Plants require full sun and excellent drainage. Average to fertile garden soil is fine. Set plants into the garden after the last frost and space from 10 to 15 inches apart.

Propagation: Soak seeds in water for three to four days before sowing. Sow seeds in place in the garden after last frost. Seeds germinate in 14 to 21 days at 65 degrees to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: The tall varieties are ideal for midborder. Use dwarf varieties for edging beds or borders or as a colorful ground cover.

Related species: Gomphrena haageana has yellow to orange, pinecone-shaped flowers.

Related varieties: Gnome is a compact, purple-flowering variety, growing only 9 to 12 inches tall. Strawberry Fields is bright red.

Scientific name: Gomphrena globosa

Want more information? Try: