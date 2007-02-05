Globe Thistle

Globe thistles are stalwart perennials that produce metallic-blue blossoms with perfectly round flower heads atop ribbed stems. Plants grow two to five feet tall and almost as wide. The spiny-edged leaves are white and woolly underneath.
Perennial Flowers Image Gallery
Advertisement
How to grow: Globe thistles require full sun for strong growth but are not fussy about soil. Once established, they are very drought-resistant. Protect plants from aphids, and stake them if necessary.
Propagation: By division in the spring or by seed.
Uses: The larger species are impressive when used in background plantings or when grown as specimen plants. The smaller types are attractive in a bed, border, or wild garden.
Related species: Echinops sphaerocephalus is a species that is much taller, sometimes reaching seven feet, and is best used where a strong statement is needed.
Related varieties: Taplow Blue has intense blue color in the flowers and, at only two to three feet tall, is well behaved in borders.
Scientific name: Echinops ritro
Want more information? Try these:
- Perennial Flowers. Fill your garden with beautiful perennial flowers. They are organized by height, soil type, sunlight, and color.
- Perennials. There's more to a perennials garden than gorgeous flowers. Learn about all of the perennials that can complete your garden.
- Annual Flowers. Complement your perennials with these great annual flowers. We've organized them by color, sunlight, soil type, and height to make it easy to plan your garden.