The juneberry tree is native to eastern North America but has abundant and similar relatives in other parts of the continent. This often multistemmed deciduous small tree or tall shrub grows to 25 feet in height. It offers color in all seasons: in winter, with smooth gray bark delicately streaked with longitudinal fissures; in spring, with its delicate white flowers, appearing just as the leaves start to burst out; in summer, with its red berries that gradually turn black; and finally, in fall, with its beautiful orange-red oval leaves.

How to grow: Juneberry is tolerant of various soils and exposures, though it blooms most heavily in full sun.

Uses: It can be trained as a small tree or encouraged to develop multiple trunks by pruning. Juneberry is often planted in naturalistic landscapes, not only for its appearance but because it is a tree that attracts birds.

Related species: There are several similar Amelanchier species, some more shrublike than the species mentioned. They are all interesting landscape plants.

Scientific name: Amelanchier arborea

