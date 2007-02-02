Lavatera, Rose Mallow

Lavatera is an annual flower that is related to both hibiscus and hollyhock.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description: Rose mallow grows to three to five feet by the end of summer. It branches vigorously to form a sturdy bush. The flowers, borne in leaf axils, are three to four inches in diameter.

How to grow: Grow rose mallow in full sun and average, well-drained soil. Plant outdoors as soon as the ground can be worked in the spring. Space approximately one foot apart.

Propagation: Sow directly in the garden where the plants will stay; it is difficult to successfully transplant seedlings. For earlier bloom, sow indoors six to eight weeks prior to outdoor planting. Seeds germinate in 14 to 21 days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Lavatera can be used along pathways or walks, or grow a row of them from the middle to the rear of a border bed, depending on border height. The pink and white colors mix well with other flower colors. Lavatera makes good cut flowers.

Related varieties: Mont Blanc has pure-white flowers; Mont Rose is rose-pink; and Silver Cup has large, pink flowers.

Scientific name: Lavatera trimestris

Want more information? Try these: