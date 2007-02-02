Home & Garden
Lavatera, Rose Mallow

by Betty Barr Mackey
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Lavatera, or rose mallow, is a See more pictures of annual flowers.

Lavatera is an annual flower that is related to both hibiscus and hollyhock.

Annuals Image Gallery

Description: Rose mallow grows to three to five feet by the end of summer. It branches vigorously to form a sturdy bush. The flowers, borne in leaf axils, are three to four inches in diameter.

How to grow: Grow rose mallow in full sun and average, well-drained soil. Plant outdoors as soon as the ground can be worked in the spring. Space approximately one foot apart.

Propagation: Sow directly in the garden where the plants will stay; it is difficult to successfully transplant seedlings. For earlier bloom, sow indoors six to eight weeks prior to outdoor planting. Seeds germinate in 14 to 21 days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Lavatera can be used along pathways or walks, or grow a row of them from the middle to the rear of a border bed, depending on border height. The pink and white colors mix well with other flower colors. Lavatera makes good cut flowers.

Related varieties: Mont Blanc has pure-white flowers; Mont Rose is rose-pink; and Silver Cup has large, pink flowers.

Scientific name: Lavatera trimestris

Want more information? Try these:

  • Annual Flowers. Discover your favorite annual flowers. We've organized them by color, sunlight, soil type, and height to make it easy to plan your garden.
  • Annuals. There's more to an annuals garden than flowers. Learn about all of the annuals that enhance your garden.
  • Perennial Flowers. Complement your annuals with these delightful perennial flowers. They are also organized by height, soil type, sunlight, and color.

