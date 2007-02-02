The melampodium is an annual flower with bright green leaves that have many yellow, daisy-like flowers peering forth all summer long. Plants are exceptionally tidy looking at all times.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description: Melampodium will form a vigorous, bushy plant 10 to 15 inches high, and about as wide, in the garden. The flowers are small, up to an inch in diameter.

How to grow: Melampodium needs full sun. An average to rich, moist but well-drained soil is satisfactory. Plants should not be allowed to dry out. Plant outdoors as soon as all danger of frost has passed and the ground is warm. Space 10 to 15 inches apart.

Propagation: Sow seeds indoors seven to ten weeks prior to planting outdoors. Seeds germinate in seven to ten days at 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Plant melampodium where you want some contrast between flowers and foliage. Melampodium can be used as a sunny ground cover or be planted toward the front of flower borders.

ies: Million Gold is an award-winning variety. It grows up to ten inches tall, and as wide, and is covered with small, golden-yellow flowers all summer.

Scientific name: Melampodium paludosum

Want more information? Try: