Nigella, love-in-a-mist, is an annual flower with threadlike foliage above each flower. Easily grown blossoms in soft colors have a delicate look.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description: Plants range in size from about 15 to 30 inches in height. Single or double flowers an inch or two wide may be blue, pink, purple, or greenish-white. They are followed by two-inch balloonlike seedpods with purple stripes.

How to grow: Grow in rich, well-drained soil in full sun, using seed or transplants. Clear a sizable space for plants so they can become established and return every year.

Propagation: Sow seeds outdoors a week or two before the last expected frost or indoors about six weeks before frost ends. Seeds germinate in a week at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: The flowers are good for bedding and cutting. Seedpods, fresh or dry, are used in flower arrangements. In the garden, plants are often allowed to self-sow.

Related species: Nigella sativa, or fennel flower, has blue flowers and black seeds used for seasoning.

Related varieties: Persian Jewels is a classic type with flowers in mixed colors and big pods. Oxford Blue and Miss Jekyll are strong growers with blue flowers.

Scientific name: Nigella damascena

Want more information? Try these: