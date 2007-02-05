Home & Garden
Salvia, Meadow Sage

by Betty Barr Mackey
Many perennial salvias, or meadow sages, of varying hardiness and appearance are available to the gardener.

Many perennial salvias, or meadow sages, of varying hardiness and appearance are available to the gardener. Salvia officinalis, culinary sage, usually about two feet tall, has gray-green leaves and white or lavender flowers. Salvia x superba (Blue Queen is good) is a sterile hybrid. It has gray-green, paired leaves covered with tiny hairs underneath on square stems growing up to three feet high. They bear dense spikes of showy, violet-purple flowers.

Perennials Image Gallery

How to grow: Salvias need full sun and good garden soil with excellent drainage. Do not crowd the plants. After flowers have finished blooming, trim them off for neatness and a second showing.

Propagation: By division or from cuttings for named cultivars, and from cuttings or seed for culinary types and species.

Uses: Uses vary with the type of salvia, but all can be massed and used in flowerbeds and borders.

Related species: Salvia azurea, or the blue salvia, is a native American plant reaching five feet in height and bearing deep blue flowers. Grandiflora is a variety that has larger flowers. Salvia involucrata has hot cherry-red flowers. Salvia leucantha has shrubby, tall growth and multitudes of purple and white velvety flowers.

Scientific name: Salvia species

Want more information? Try these:

  • Perennial Flowers. Fill your garden with beautiful perennial flowers. They are organized by height, soil type, sunlight, and color.
  • Perennials. There's more to a perennials garden than gorgeous flowers. Learn about all of the perennials that can complete your garden.
  • Annual Flowers. Complement your perennials with these great annual flowers. We've organized them by color, sunlight, soil type, and height to make it easy to plan your garden.

