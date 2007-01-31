Sweet alyssum is a type of annual that flowers for months, even through the winter in milder climates. A member of the mustard family, sweet alyssum is quite fragrant.

Description: Sweet alyssum grows only a few inches high but spreads as much as a foot in diameter. The tiny flowers are closely packed around small racemes that grow upward as lower flowers fade. Although white is the most planted color, pink, lavender, and darker shades of violet are also available.

How to grow: Sweet alyssum grows best in full sun in cool weather, but it will tolerate partial shade. The plants will survive light frosts. Space from six to eight inches apart. Sweet alyssum will reseed vigorously.

Propagation: Sow seeds outdoors as soon as the ground can be worked. Seeds germinate in 7 to 14 days at 65 degrees to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Sweet alyssum is traditionally used for edging beds, borders, and as an annual ground cover.

Related varieties: New Carpet of Snow is the most planted, but the Wonderland series consists of White, Rosy-Red, and Deep Purple. White Snow Crystal is wide, low, and vigorous.

Scientific name: Lobularia maritima

