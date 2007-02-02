Torenia, Wishbone Flower

Torenia, or wishbone flower, is an annual flower that thrives in shade and hot, humid weather.

Description: Torenia forms a compact mound about a foot high with many branches. Leaves are oval or heart-shaped. The flowers look a bit like open-faced snapdragons with prominent markings on the petals. The most predominant color has been blue flowers, but newer varieties are pink, rose, light blue, and white.

Advertisement

How to grow: Torenias grow best in rich, moist, well-drained soil. They thrive during summer in partial shade. They like high humidity and won't tolerate being dry. Plant outdoors after all danger of frost has passed, spacing plants six to eight inches apart.

Propagation: Sow seeds 10 to 12 weeks prior to outdoor planting. Germination takes 10 to 15 days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Plant torenia in groups of three or more in woodland bowers; grow clumps along paths or walkways. Because it grows evenly, it's a good candidate for formal beds in sun or partial shade.

Related species: Torenia concolor is a tender trailing perennial.

Scientific name: Torenia fournieri

Want more information? Try these: