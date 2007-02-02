Vinca, Madagascar Periwinkle

The Vinca, or Madagascar periwinkle, is an annual flower that flowers constantly and stands up well to heat and humidity.

Description: Vinca flowers are divided but round, one to two inches in diameter, and borne at the tips of branches or shoots that bear glossy green leaves. The flowers of many varieties also have a contrasting eye in the center of the bloom. Colors include white, red, pink, and lavender flowers.

Advertisement

How to grow: Vinca is at its best in hot conditions- full sun, heat, and high humidity. Set out plants at 8 to 12 inches apart, after the soil has warmed.

Propagation: Sow seeds 12 weeks prior to setting out after last frost. Germination takes 14 to 21 days at a temperature above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Maintain warm temperatures after germination and don't overwater.

Uses: Vinca is good for massing and edging and exceptional as a container plant. It is extremely heat tolerant.

Related varieties: Popular varieties include the Pretty In series with clear tones and good shape.

Scientific name: Catharanthus roseus

Want more information? Try these: