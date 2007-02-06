The yellowwood tree is native to North Carolina and Kentucky, but is used in a wider area. The color of its wood gives it its name. It is a slow-growing, low-branching tree, 30 to 50 feet tall and even wider in spread. It forms a rounded crown. In winter, the zigzag pattern of branching makes it interesting. In late spring, it produces white flowers that resemble wisteria.

How to grow: Plant in full sun in ordinary, well-drained, slightly acidic soil. It dislikes alkaline soils. This is a cold-resistant and drought-tolerant tree when well established.

Uses: Because of its flowers and foliage, the yellowwood makes an excellent landscape tree.

The yellowwood is also a good shade tree.

Scientific name: Cladrastis kentuckea

