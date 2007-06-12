Dendrobium Orchid

The large genus, Dendrobium, with over 1600 species, comes from the Far East and the western Pacific. There are also many hybrids. The name, from the Greek “dendron; tree,” and “bios; life,” refers to living in trees.
Dendrobium Fire Coral
Dendrobium atennatum var. d’Albertisii (rabbit-ear orchid) needs warm temperatures and filtered light. Dendrobium Gatton Sunray is a hybrid that requires intermediate temperatures and blooms in the spring and in the summer. Dendrobium pierardii is deciduous and prefers intermediate temperatures. The fragrant flowers bloom from old leafless pseudobulbs in the spring and in the early summer. Dendrobium teretifolium blooms in the summer and in the fall and needs intermediate to warm temperatures. It has long, terete leaves. Dendrobrium victoriae-reginae blooms throughout the year and needs cool to intermediate temperatures. It is deciduous and has stemlike pseudobulbs.
Dendrobium Boonchoo
