Turn your dirt yard to a dream yard with these simple steps. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

A brand new, untouched yard in Yorba Linda, California is turned into a dream yard for a couple and their three kids. To create a place to entertain parents, a patio is built from the ground up using concrete pavers and Scottish moss. The kids are treated to a playground area complete with a soft fir bark surface. The yard is tied together by laying sod and plantings trees, flowers, vines and ground cover.