Dirt Yard to Dream Yard

The first step in tackling this dirt yard is to till the entire yard to loosen the soil. Next, install the drain, irrigation tubes and sprinkler heads. Then to ready the ground for sod, add organic material and gypsum. Till the ground again to properly mix the soil. Finally, lay down the sod so that the seams are never even. By staggering the seams, your sod will not be as likely to separate and will look natural within a month. Use a carpet knife to install sod along edges. As soon as the sod is down make sure to water it thoroughly and continue to water it daily for at least three weeks.