To build the patio area we first make sure that the ground is level. Add roughly one inch of sand and spread it evenly with a rake. Then set concrete pavers in place making sure that they are set into the sand. Be sure that they are level and are evenly spaced. You can use a 2X4 to act as a spacer. Finally, measure and cut Scottish Moss with a carpet knife to fit in between concrete pavers. After moss is in place, give it a thoroughly watering.