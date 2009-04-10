Home & Garden
Dirt Yard to Dream Yard

Step 3: Make Your Garden Grow

When planting trees, shrubs and flowers in the yard, always plan your arrangements with plants still in temporary pots. Once they are properly spaced allowing for enough space for growth, dig holes only as deep as the root ball. Place fertilizer pellet in bottom of the hole and throw in some peat. Then backfill holes. When planting tress, it can be helpful to soak the hole before backfilling. Finally, soak all new plants and make sure that they are properly watered in the first couple of weeks.

