Doritis Orchid
Doritis Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Doritis pulcherrima, from east Asia, is sometimes called Phalaenopsis pulcherrima. It is the only species in its genus. The name comes from the Greek, “dorites; spear,” and refers to the shape of the lip.

Doritis Orchid
Doritis Orchid

Doritaenopsis hybrids are derived from crossing Doritis with Phalaenopsis. Doritis pulcherrima is a highly variable phalaenopsis-like plant. The leathery leaves grow about eight inches long. Long lasting flowers bloom on a tall spike.

Depending on the plant, the flower colors range from a dark purple with orange or bronze spots to an almost white, rosy pink. Flowering time varies. Give Doritis intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

