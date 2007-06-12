Doritis pulcherrima, from east Asia, is sometimes called Phalaenopsis pulcherrima. It is the only species in its genus. The name comes from the Greek, “dorites; spear,” and refers to the shape of the lip.



Doritis Orchid



Doritaenopsis hybrids are derived from crossing Doritis with Phalaenopsis. Doritis pulcherrima is a highly variable phalaenopsis-like plant. The leathery leaves grow about eight inches long. Long lasting flowers bloom on a tall spike.

Depending on the plant, the flower colors range from a dark purple with orange or bronze spots to an almost white, rosy pink. Flowering time varies. Give Doritis intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.

