Drills

by Fix-It Club
drills
Hand and power drills are vital home-repair tools.
There are two major types of drills on the market. Making the right choice can be confusing. In the previews at the bottom of this page we'll provide the details you need to pick the right drill.

A drill bores a hole in a surface, such as wood or drywall, by rotating a bit locked into place on the end. A chuck is used to lock the bit into place, and depending upon the size of the bit, you can create a hole anywhere from 1/4-inch to 6 inches in diameter. Some electric drills also allow other attachments, including wire brushes, paint mixers, and even a circular saw attachment.

How to Choose the Right Drill Bit
The drill bit you choose depends on the drill you're using. The following table will help you pick the correct drill bit.

Drill Bit
Drill Type
Use
Twist Hand, power, or drill press
Small-diameter holes
in wood and metal
Spade Power or drill press
Holes up to 11/2 inches
in wood
Auger Braces
Holes up to 11/2 inches
in wood
Expansion Brace
Holes up to 3 inches
in wood
Fly cutter
Drill press
Holes up to 6 inches in wood; smaller holes in other materials
Hole saw
Power or drill press
Holes up to 3 inches in wood


Which kind of drill should you use? Consider your options:

Power Drill
Whether corded or battery-powered, these drills will give you added speed and power.

Hand Drill
It's old-fashioned, but some people prefer the control and flexibility of a human-powered drill.

To learn more about drills and other related content, check out the links on the next page.

