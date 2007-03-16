There are two major types of drills on the market. Making the right choice can be confusing. In the previews at the bottom of this page we'll provide the details you need to pick the right drill.

A drill bores a hole in a surface, such as wood or drywall, by rotating a bit locked into place on the end. A chuck is used to lock the bit into place, and depending upon the size of the bit, you can create a hole anywhere from 1/4-inch to 6 inches in diameter. Some electric drills also allow other attachments, including wire brushes, paint mixers, and even a circular saw attachment.

How to Choose the Right Drill Bit

The drill bit you choose depends on the drill you're using. The following table will help you pick the correct drill bit.



Drill Bit

Drill Type

Use Twist Hand, power, or drill press

Small-diameter holes

in wood and metal

Spade Power or drill press

Holes up to 11/2 inches

in wood

Auger Braces

Holes up to 11/2 inches

in wood Expansion Brace

Holes up to 3 inches

in wood Fly cutter

Drill press

Holes up to 6 inches in wood; smaller holes in other materials

Hole saw

Power or drill press

Holes up to 3 inches in wood







Which kind of drill should you use? Consider your options:

Power Drill

Whether corded or battery-powered, these drills will give you added speed and power.

Hand Drill

It's old-fashioned, but some people prefer the control and flexibility of a human-powered drill.

To learn more about drills and other related content, check out the links on the next page.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles