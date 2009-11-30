How Dryer Sheets Work

Other Uses for Dryer Sheets
Do a search online for dryer sheets, and you'll find just how popular they are for off-label uses. People have found dozens of ways to re-purpose dryer sheets, from scrubbing counters to removing dust. Most of these off-label uses are related to the dryer sheets' main purposes: reducing static, chemically softening clothes and producing a pleasant scent. Here are some examples:
- Static related -- Dryer sheets have become popular for rubbing against dust-prone surfaces such window blinds. The sheets impart a positive electrical charge, which pushes away dust particles, preventing them from landing. This applies anywhere dust is involved; a dryer sheet in a vacuum bag, for instance, can keep dust from clogging the tubes.
- Cleaning and scrubbing -- Some of the fabric softening and fragrance chemicals on dryer sheets can assist in cleaning. Try scrubbing dead bugs off your car with a dryer sheet, or throw one in with any paintbrushes you're cleaning -- some dryer sheets may use acetone, which is also common in paint thinners.
- Scent and fragrance -- Although you might think dryer sheets smell good, household pests have the opposite opinion. Ants, bees and mice have been reported to avoid dryer sheets. You can also leave dryer sheets in musty places, such as old shoes or closets, to improve their odor.
You'll find plenty of other off-label uses, and you might even think up your own. Just remember that dryer sheets aren't appropriate for every use -- such as removing loose fur from your pet cat or dog, for instance. It might make sense, since the same method is sometimes used for removing lint, but doing this to your pet is bound to leave behind some chemicals, which it could easily get in its mouth and poison it.
Learn even more about the science behind dryer sheets and softening fabric by following the links below.
