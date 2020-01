Doing laundry presents enough challenges without dealing with an inefficient dryer. Jupiterimages/Getty Images/Comstock/Thinkstock

Before you get started, you'll want to gather a few basic tools -- a flashlight, a screwdriver and your vacuum cleaner or a Shop-Vac. It's also helpful to have a coat hanger or dowel rod handy. The first step is to pull out your dryer so you can get behind it, and then unplug it. This is very important -- you never want to work on an appliance while it's plugged in. And if it's a gas dryer, you should turn off the gas where it connects to the unit.