Dryer Vent Cleaning Tips

You can pick up a dryer vent cleaning kit for about 20 bucks that includes the basic brushes and extension tools. Some kits even come complete with augers or “finger” attachments that can grab stubborn blockages deep within a long dryer vent hose. If your dryer vent hose is short, you probably won’t find any use for such add-ons. Once you're done de-linting, just piece your dryer vent back together and plug the dryer back in. And while you have the dryer out from the wall, you may want to give the floor behind it a little scrub.

Did You Know? According to a CBS report, approximately 25,000 fires each year are caused by clothes dryers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that most dryer fires can be attributed to a bum thermostat, crushed hoses or missing lint screens. This makes a good case for dryer maintenance.