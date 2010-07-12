Dryer Vent Cleaning Tips

Dryer Vent Cleaning Services
You can pay a professional anywhere from $75 to $200 to give your dryer vent a complete cleaning. If you have an unusual dryer setup that requires a lengthy hose to reach from the dryer to outdoors, you might want to consider paying for the service. If, however, you have a typical dryer, the right tools, and an hour or so to spare, you should be able to do it yourself with no problem.
Sources
