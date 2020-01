Flange and bushing

Another funny thing about most dryers is that the tumbler has no bearings to help it spin smoothly. So what supports the weight of the clothes?

At the back of the tumbler is a flange, connected to a simple bushing that allows the flange to spin. The back of the tumbler bolts to this flange.

The front of the tumbler rides on two white plastic pads that are mounted to the top of the support structure.