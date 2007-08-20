Dwarf deutzia is an upright, flowering shrub, making it perfect for a small garden. It requires little maintenance but prefers to be out of direct wind.
This dwarf form of a popular genus of shrubs makes a good addition to an area where space is at a premium. Arching branches bear double white flowers in spring and foliage that turns an attractive red in fall. Forms with rose-colored blooms are also available.
Dwarf Deutzia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Deutzia gracilis
Common Name: Dwarf deutzia
Plant Type: Shrub
Growing Zones for Dwarf Deutzia: Hardy to zone 5