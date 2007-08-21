Home & Garden
Dwarf Papyrus

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Dwarf papyrus grows excellently in water gardens but can also be planted in tubs.
Dwarf papyrus is derived from the giant papyrus. As its name indicates, it's a smaller version, but its stems are still strong. These plants can be invasive.

The genus Cyperus comprises a group of handsome, water-loving sedges, many of which are wonderful additions to aquatic garden features. The dwarf papyrus produces green, moplike heads on sturdy stalks that reach 1-2 feet above the water.

Dwarf Papyrus Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Cyperus haspan

Common Name: Dwarf papyrus

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Dwarf Papyrus: Hardy to zone 9

