Dwarf schefflera is not much shorter than its regular cousin, but the leaves only about half as big as schefflera's.

Dwarf schefflera, also known as umbrella bush, needs a sunny spot to thrive but is otherwise both hardy and easy for which to care.

The dwarf schefflera is not much smaller than the schefflera (Brassaia actinophylla), but its leaves are less than half the size of the schefflera’s. The dark green leaflets are arranged like the spokes on a wheel around a central leaf stalk. The leaflets are normally rounded or pointed, but some varieties have notched tips. Variegated forms also exist.

Pinch regularly to create a fuller plant, otherwise staking will be necessary. This plant is not as susceptible to spider mites as its large-leafed cousin.

Dwarf Schefflera Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Heptapleurum arboricola

Common Names: Dwarf Schefflera, Umbrella Bush

Light Requirement for Dwarf Schefflera: Filtered Light to Full Sun

Water Requirement for Dwarf Schefflera: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Dwarf Schefflera: High

Temperature for Dwarf Schefflera: House

Fertilizer for Dwarf Schefflera: Balanced

Potting Mix for Dwarf Schefflera: All-Purpose

Propagation of Dwarf Schefflera: Air Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Dwarf Schefflera: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Dwarf Schefflera: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.