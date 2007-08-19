The Dyckia bomeliad hails from South America. See more pictures of bromeliads.

Dyckia fosteriana, a type of bromeliad, is one of almost one hundred species that were named in honor of Prince von Salm-Dyck, a succulent plant enthusiast.

The members of the genus, most of which come from Central Brazil, are all similar in appearance but vary in size. They resemble an agave or an aloe.

Advertisement

The flattish rosettes of tough, spiny-edged leaves curl slightly under at the end. The flower stalk grows out from between the leaves instead of from the center, as is true of most bromeliads.

Dyckia fosteriana grows four to eight inches in diameter. When growing in full sun, the silvery leaves look as if they were made from aluminum. The bright, yellow flowers are spaced out along the sides of a tall stalk.

Dyckias are tough and grow well with other succulents. They will do well with minimum care. Give them bright light, excellent drainage, and drench and let dry.

Has reading about bromeliads encouraged you to start flexing your green thumb? To learn more about gardening, see: