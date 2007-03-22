The typical home garden variety of eggplant produces shiny, dark purple fruit.

With their purple flowers and colorful fruits, eggplants look good in any garden. Eggplants also are unique among vegetables -- their meaty, hearty texture and taste make them one of the most satisfying vegetables to eat, and a popular ingredient in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing eggplant.

About Eggplant

Eggplant is grown as an annual and has large, hairy, grayish-green leaves. The star-shaped flowers are lavender with yellow centers. The long, slender or round, egg-shaped fruit can be creamy white, yellow, brown, or purple, depending on the variety. Eggplants will grow 2 to 6 feet tall, depending on the variety. Typical home garden varieties produce fruit that is rounded with shiny, dark purple skins. The Asian varieties produce fruit that is slender and elongated with skin that is usually dull purple in color. Eggplant belongs to the tobacco family and is related to tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers.

Common Name: Eggplant

Scientific Name: Solanum melongena

Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow eggplant.

