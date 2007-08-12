Elephant's ear, or taro root, thrives in warm climates.

Elephant's ear, or taro root, is a decorative perennial. It does not flourish in cold and temperate climates, but in warm areas it is an evergreen. Looking at its large leaves, it is easy to see how the elephant's ear got its name.

A luxuriously tropical effect can be created with the enormous heart-shaped leaves of colocasia. The foliage may have prominent white veins, which add to the plant's beauty.

Advertisement

Elephant's ear also likes to be planted near water; it may be grown in a large container.

Elephant's Ear Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Colocasia esculenta

Common Name: Elephant's ear

Type of Plant: Tuber

Growing Zones for Elephant's Ear: Hardy to zone 9

Growing Conditions for Elephant's Ear: Moist soil

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these: