iStockphoto.com /arnowssr Endive can have curly leaves or broad flat ones. ©iStockphoto.com/arnowssr

For an interesting twist on salad, look no further than endive. This hardy plant takes the stage in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing endive.

About Endive

Endive, Cichorium endivia (Crispium group), is a half-hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It has a large rosette of toothed, curled, or wavy leaves that are used in salads as a substitute for lettuce. Escarole, Cichorium endivia (Latifolium Group), has broader leaves.

Common Name: Endive

Scientific Name: Cichorium endivia

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow endive.

Try: