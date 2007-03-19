For an interesting twist on salad, look no further than endive. This hardy plant takes the stage in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing endive.
About Endive
Endive, Cichorium endivia (Crispium group), is a half-hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It has a large rosette of toothed, curled, or wavy leaves that are used in salads as a substitute for lettuce. Escarole, Cichorium endivia (Latifolium Group), has broader leaves.
Common Name: Endive
Scientific Name: Cichorium endivia
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow endive.
Try:
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.