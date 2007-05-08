English ivy is easy to care for and will thrive under many different conditions. See more pictures of house plants.

English ivy is a vining plant with glossy leaves that come in a variety of shades, colors, and forms. Although it is usually grown as a hanging plant, it will also climb up walls or pieces of wood through the aerial roots it produces on its stems. It can also be grown over moss forms to make fascinating “living sculptures.”

Modern cultivars usually branch readily, but older ones may need pinching to keep them in shape. Beware of spider mites, especially in dry conditions.

Advertisement

English Ivy Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Hedera helix

Common Name: English Ivy

Light Requirement for English Ivy: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for English Ivy: Evenly Moist

Humidity for English Ivy: High

Temperature for English Ivy: Cold to House

Fertilizer for English Ivy: Balanced

Potting Mix for English Ivy: All-Purpose

Propagation of English Ivy: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for English Ivy: Hanging Basket, Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for English Ivy: Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.