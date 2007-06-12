Epidendrum are found from the Carolinas to Argentina. The name comes from the Greek, “eip; on” and “dendron; tree” and refers to the epiphytic habits of most species. The first epiphytic orchid to bloom in captivity was the Epidendrum cochleatum in 1787, in England.



Epidendrum Orchid



The more than 1000 species of Epidendrum vary tremendously: some have pseudobulbs and others have reed or canelike stems; some are very small and others are very large. The flowers range in size from a quarter of an inch to six inches.

Many of the flowers are fragrant. Epidendrum aromaticum has very fragrant flowers which appear from summer to fall. It prefers intermediate temperatures. Epidendrum cochleatum flowers from summer to fall. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures. Some plants are almost everblooming. Epidendrum moyobambae and Epidendrum radiatum have fragrant flowers that bloom from spring to summer.

Epidendrum orchids prefer intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered to bright light, and high humidity. Plants without pseudobulbs prefer even moisture at all times. Those with pseudobulbs are kept evenly moist until flowering and are kept drier while resting.



