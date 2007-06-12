Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. House Plants

Epidendrum Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Epidendrum are found from the Carolinas to Argentina. The name comes from the Greek, “eip; on” and “dendron; tree” and refers to the epiphytic habits of most species. The first epiphytic orchid to bloom in captivity was the Epidendrum cochleatum in 1787, in England.

Epidendrum Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid

The more than 1000 species of Epidendrum vary tremendously: some have pseudobulbs and others have reed or canelike stems; some are very small and others are very large. The flowers range in size from a quarter of an inch to six inches.

Many of the flowers are fragrant. Epidendrum aromaticum has very fragrant flowers which appear from summer to fall. It prefers intermediate temperatures. Epidendrum cochleatum flowers from summer to fall. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures. Some plants are almost everblooming. Epidendrum moyobambae and Epidendrum radiatum have fragrant flowers that bloom from spring to summer.

Epidendrum orchids prefer intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered to bright light, and high humidity. Plants without pseudobulbs prefer even moisture at all times. Those with pseudobulbs are kept evenly moist until flowering and are kept drier while resting.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

Are poinsettias poisonous?

What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement