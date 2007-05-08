Episcia is here seen with red flowers but also comes in pink, yellow, and lavender. See more pictures of house plants.

Episcia is bursting with vibrant color. Its leaves have a metallic sheen and its flowers are brightly colored.

The leaves of the episcia are oval and hairy. They are available in a range of colors including green, bronze, brown, pink, red, and white. From the central rosette grow a number of creeping or hanging stolons that produce plantlets at regular intervals. The small, trumpet-shaped flowers are usually bright red but can also be pink, yellow, or lavender.

To increase flowering, pinch out some of the stolons. Leaves that roll under indicate a lack of air humidity.

Episcia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Episcia sp.

Common Names: Episcia, Flame Violet, Carpet Plant

Light Requirement for Episcia: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Episcia: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Episcia: High

Temperature for Episcia: House

Fertilizer for Episcia: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Episcia: All-Purpose

Propagation of Episcia: Division, Layering, Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Episcia: Hanging Basket, Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Episcia: Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.