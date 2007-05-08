Episcia is bursting with vibrant color. Its leaves have a metallic sheen and its flowers are brightly colored.
The leaves of the episcia are oval and hairy. They are available in a range of colors including green, bronze, brown, pink, red, and white. From the central rosette grow a number of creeping or hanging stolons that produce plantlets at regular intervals. The small, trumpet-shaped flowers are usually bright red but can also be pink, yellow, or lavender.
To increase flowering, pinch out some of the stolons. Leaves that roll under indicate a lack of air humidity.
Episcia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Episcia sp.
Common Names: Episcia, Flame Violet, Carpet Plant
Light Requirement for Episcia: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Episcia: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Episcia: High
Temperature for Episcia: House
Fertilizer for Episcia: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Episcia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Episcia: Division, Layering, Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Episcia: Hanging Basket, Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Episcia: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.