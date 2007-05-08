There are many different varieties of euphorbia. Some, like this one, have small leaves and bright flowers. See more pictures of house plants.

Euphorbias are very reminiscent of cacti with their spines and thick stems. The most popular varieties will burst out with an abundance of flowers.

There is a mind-boggling choice of succulent euphorbias, most of which are spiny plants with thick stems. The most popular is the crown of thorns (E. milii). It is grown for the red, pink, yellow, or white bracts that surround its tiny flowers throughout much of the year. It bears abundant small, green leaves. Most other euphorbias are leafless.

The sap of most euphorbias is somewhat toxic if ingested or put into contact with the eyes.

Euphorbia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Euphorbia sp.

Common Names: Euphorbia, Spurge

Light Requirement for Euphorbia: Bright Light to Full Sun

Water Requirement for Euphorbia: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Euphorbia: Average Home

Temperature for Euphorbia: House

Fertilizer for Euphorbia: Balanced

Potting Mix for Euphorbia: Cactus

Propagation of Euphorbia: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Euphorbia: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Euphorbia: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.