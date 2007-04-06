Everlastings, Strawflowers

There are many different types of everlastings, also known as strawflowers. This unique bloom is available in the following varieties:

Helichrysum, Everlasting

These double daisy-shaped flowers grow on long stems 18 to 36 inches tall. They come in a wide range of colors: white, yellow, pink, crimson, and bronze. They must have a long season of growth to develop the flowers before fall. Cut for drying before the yellow centers are visible; use wire stems. Air dry upside down in the dark.

Scientific name: Helichrysum bracteatum

Statice

Statice has clusters of small flowers on long stems up to 36 inches in height and bears off-centered flowers in blue, yellow, rose, and white, with other shades less available. Cut the flowers when blooms are at least 3/4 open. Air dry them upside down in the dark.

Scientific name: Statice sinuatum

Honesty, Silver Dollar Plant

The seedpods of this plant are often used for dried arrangements. The flowers, which bloom on 2- to 3-foot stems, are mauve or white and can be used in fresh arrangements. Cut the stems for drying when the seedpods are beginning to dry, but before the seeds turn yellow. Air dry upside down in a dark place.

Scientific name: Lunaria annua

Xeranthemum

These flowers, also known as "immortelles," grow from 18 to 24 inches tall and have single or double flowers. Flowers are white, pink, rose, violet, and purple. For drying, flowers can be cut at different stages -- from half-open buds to fully open flowers. They retain their colors for a long time after drying. Air dry upside down in the dark.

Scientific name: Xeranthemum annuum

