False shamrock folds at night and reopens each morning. See more pictures of house plants.

False shamrock bears large, cloverlike leaves with perfectly triangular leaflets, green on top and red underneath. They fold down each night and open again each morning. Certain cultivars have bronze to red leaves and silver markings. The white flowers are borne continuously throughout the year.

It is easy to multiply the false shamrock by dividing the numerous scaly bulbs found in the potting mix. Unlike most bulbous plants, it will never go dormant as long as adequate growing conditions are supplied.

False Shamrock Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Oxalis regnellii

Common Name: False Shamrock

Light Requirement for False Shamrock: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for False Shamrock: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for False Shamrock: High

Temperature for False Shamrock: House

Fertilizer for False Shamrock: Balanced

Potting Mix for False Shamrock: All-Purpose

Propagation of False Shamrock: Division

Decorative Use for False Shamrock: Table

Care Rating for False Shamrock: Very Easy

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.