False shamrock bears large, cloverlike leaves with perfectly triangular leaflets, green on top and red underneath. They fold down each night and open again each morning. Certain cultivars have bronze to red leaves and silver markings. The white flowers are borne continuously throughout the year.
It is easy to multiply the false shamrock by dividing the numerous scaly bulbs found in the potting mix. Unlike most bulbous plants, it will never go dormant as long as adequate growing conditions are supplied.
False Shamrock Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Oxalis regnellii
Common Name: False Shamrock
Light Requirement for False Shamrock: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for False Shamrock: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for False Shamrock: High
Temperature for False Shamrock: House
Fertilizer for False Shamrock: Balanced
Potting Mix for False Shamrock: All-Purpose
Propagation of False Shamrock: Division
Decorative Use for False Shamrock: Table
Care Rating for False Shamrock: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
