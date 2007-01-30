When planting fast-growing trees, start with economical and quick-developing bare-root saplings. Fast-growing trees will increase in height by several feet a year. Under ideal conditions, a young tree that stands 3 feet tall upon planting will be up to 5, 6, or 7 feet tall the next year. The following year, it may be 10 feet tall or larger.

All trees require time to reach their prime, but fast growers stay on the move and hardly test your patience at all.

Plant fast-growing trees with slower-growing species to get shade fast. As the slower-growing trees get large enough to make an impact on the yard, cut out the weaker fast growers. You end up with the best of both worlds -- quick greenery and lasting strength.

Below, you'll find links to fast-growing trees you can consider for your landscape. Before planting, check with your garden center to make sure that the tree you've selected will flourish in your locale.

Fast-Growing Trees:

