Ferocactus

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The Ferocactus (ferocious cactus) get their name from their long, heavy, often hooked spines. These barrel-shaped cacti with prominent ribs used to be classed with the Echinocactus (barrel cactus) group.

Cacti Image Gallery

The ferocactus is a barrel-shaped cactus that features long, heavy, hooked spines and prominent ribs.
Ferocactus. See more pictures of cacti.

Ferocactus latispinus (devil's tongue cactus) gets its name from its long, broad, red-colored spines. Another with a flattened, red, central spine is Ferocactus recurvus (devil's pincushion). These cacti are easy to grow and can get quite large eventually. They like bright light, heavy soil with excellent drainage, house temperatures and good air circulation.

In Mexico, the skin and spines are peeled off and the flesh is diced to be eaten raw or candied. They also provide an emergency source of water in the desert -- you slice off the top of the plant, stir the pulp with a stick and drink the sap.

Caring for your cactus:

