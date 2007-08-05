The Ferocactus (ferocious cactus) get their name from their long, heavy, often hooked spines. These barrel-shaped cacti with prominent ribs used to be classed with the Echinocactus (barrel cactus) group.
Ferocactus. See more pictures of cacti.
In Mexico, the skin and spines are peeled off and the flesh is diced to be eaten raw or candied. They also provide an emergency source of water in the desert -- you slice off the top of the plant, stir the pulp with a stick and drink the sap.
