Festive Fall Flourishes

Try putting mums inside your carved pumpkins for a seasonal flower pot. It's great inside as a table decoration or outdoors on the porch or deck.

Add dried leaves around your party trays of food for an easy decoration that adds good atmosphere.

Use fall colors-orange, burnt orange, yellow, deep green, purple-to add some seasonal colors. Buy inexpensive pillows or flowers in these hues.

Use small pumpkins for festive luminaries to line your walkway. Clean out the pumpkins, use a drill (small pumpkins can be difficult to carve) to make small holes in the pumpkin, and insert tea lights to light your guests' path to your door.

A carved-out pumpkin makes an unusual container to serve food, such as fruit or soup (try Pumpkin Soup or Pumpkin Chili). Or fill a large pumpkin with ice and use as a cooler to keep drinks cool. This works especially well for smaller-sized kids' drinks.