Festive Fall Flourishes

Nothing says fall like falling leaves, pumpkins, and rich autumn colors. And nothing can warm the mood in your home more than exhibiting the same beauty throughout your décor. Here are some clever tips to spice up your home with nature's simple elegance:
- Try putting mums inside your carved pumpkins for a seasonal flower pot. It's great inside as a table decoration or outdoors on the porch or deck.
- Add dried leaves around your party trays of food for an easy decoration that adds good atmosphere.
- Use fall colors-orange, burnt orange, yellow, deep green, purple-to add some seasonal colors. Buy inexpensive pillows or flowers in these hues.
- Use small pumpkins for festive luminaries to line your walkway. Clean out the pumpkins, use a drill (small pumpkins can be difficult to carve) to make small holes in the pumpkin, and insert tea lights to light your guests' path to your door.
- A carved-out pumpkin makes an unusual container to serve food, such as fruit or soup (try Pumpkin Soup or Pumpkin Chili). Or fill a large pumpkin with ice and use as a cooler to keep drinks cool. This works especially well for smaller-sized kids' drinks.
- Add dried leaves to store-bought potpourri to make it more seasonal.