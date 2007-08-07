Feverfew or matricaria (Matricaria capensis) flowers originally came from South Africa. The small, white, single, or double, daisy-like flowers bloom on branched one to two foot stems.

Feverfew has a strong, mum-like smell. It used to be popular as a filler in arrangements -- sort of a super baby's breath. If you buy feverfew when just a few of the flowers on the stems are out, it will last one to two weeks.

Advertisement

To condition, remove the leaves that would remain below the water line, break off one to two inches from the ends of the stems, and place the stems in warm water. While feverfew is not grown as much as it used to be, it is available from time to time during the year.

Want to learn how to use feverfew in cut floral arrangements? Learn how: