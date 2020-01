Is your backyard looking barren? Turn it into a field of dreams with some simple design ideas. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

A field of weeds is converted to a field of dreams. With a large crew of family, friends and neighbors, the once barren yard's focal point becomes a fountain ensconced with Mexican skip stones. As the flagstone patio is being laid in, the old lawn is removed with a roto-tiller. By the end of the weekend, lush sod surrounds the stone patio, a trellis is strategically placed around the AC unit, and new plants and shade trees take root in the new lawn.