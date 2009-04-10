Field of Weeds to Field of Dreams

The water fountain is the focal point of the yard. To begin, dig a 4x4 basin and lay a framework around the area. Next, install a 45mm thick rubber liner in the basin. This liner will collect the water, which will flow from the urn. Once the liner is in place, set the metal grid on top. Then, place the urn on top of the grid, and arrange Mexican skip stones around it to cover up the metal grid work. To run electricity to the fountain, dig a trench and run a wire from an exterior outlet through a PVC conduit pipe. Remember, it's important to bury the wire at least 1 foot below the surface to ensure safety and protection from the elements.